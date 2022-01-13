3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Performant Financial

The Trade: Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) 10% owner Phil Frohlich acquired a total of 40899 shares at an average price of $2.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $84,251.94.

(NASDAQ:PFMT) 10% owner Phil Frohlich acquired a total of 40899 shares at an average price of $2.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $84,251.94. What’s Happening: Performant Financial recently announced a $35 million debt refinancing.

Performant Financial recently announced a $35 million debt refinancing. What Performant Financial Does: Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States.

ServiceSource International

The Trade : ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 35332 shares at an average price of $1.04. The insider spent $36,691.34 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:SREV) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 35332 shares at an average price of $1.04. The insider spent $36,691.34 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company’s stock gained around 4% over the past month.

: The company’s stock gained around 4% over the past month. What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.

Anixa Biosciences