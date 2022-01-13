3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
Performant Financial
- The Trade: Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PFMT) 10% owner Phil Frohlich acquired a total of 40899 shares at an average price of $2.06. To acquire these shares, it cost $84,251.94.
- What’s Happening: Performant Financial recently announced a $35 million debt refinancing.
- What Performant Financial Does: Performant Financial Corp provides technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States.
ServiceSource International
- The Trade: ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) 10% owner Jonathan Brolin acquired a total of 35332 shares at an average price of $1.04. The insider spent $36,691.34 to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company’s stock gained around 4% over the past month.
- What ServiceSource International Does: ServiceSource International Inc is a provider of customer and revenue lifecycle management solutions.
Anixa Biosciences
- The Trade: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton Jr. acquired a total of 2000 shares at an average price of $3.20. To acquire these shares, it cost $6,400.00.
- What’s Happening: Anixa Biosciences, last month, announced the results of a genomic variant analysis conducted with its partner, MolGenie GmbH, on potential compounds to treat COVID-19.
- What Anixa Biosciences Does: Anixa Biosciences Inc, a cancer-focused biotechnology company, is engaged in harnessing the body's immune system in the fight against cancer.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.