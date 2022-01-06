QQQ
+ 0.00
384.29
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-347.11
43104.02
-0.8%
DIA
+ 0.10
363.99
+ 0.03%
SPY
+ 0.24
468.14
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.92
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
169.04
+ 0.01%

Why Zendesk May Be Headed For A Big Breakout

byPriya Nigam
January 6, 2022 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Zendesk May Be Headed For A Big Breakout

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that one institutional customer “seems to be picking a bottom” for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) stock, which has lost nearly 40% from its 2021 peak.

Zendesk traded almost 9 times its average daily volume on Wednesday, Zhang mentioned. There was a buyer of 9,044 contracts, which represented over 60% of the total volumes traded Wednesday, he added.

The single institutional investor purchased the February/March 115/125 call diagonals, at an average price of $2.75 per contract, Zhang said. The trader is betting around $2.4 million that Zendesk will climb as much as 18% by March expiration.

ZEN Price Action: Shares of Zendesk declined by 5.27% to close Wednesday’s trading at $96.87.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Options Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How Amazon's Connect Could Impact Twilio, Zendesk, RingCentral

When Zendesk Stock Hits Low-$20s, This Analyst Will Get Interested

Opportunities Remain Healthy For Zendesk After A Solid Q4

Expect A Beat From Top To Bottom From Zendesk's Q4 Earnings