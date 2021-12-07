4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Qumu

The Trade: Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) CCO/Chief Counsel Jason Karp acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,415.85.

(NASDAQ:QUMU) CCO/Chief Counsel Jason Karp acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $1.94. To acquire these shares, it cost $19,415.85. What’s Happening: Qumu and GovSmart announced plans to 'bring Qumu's Video Engagement Platform to government agencies.'

Qumu and GovSmart announced plans to 'bring Qumu's Video Engagement Platform to government agencies.' What Qumu Does: Qumu Corp provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for enterprises.

VBI Vaccines

The Trade : VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Chief Business Officer Nell Beattie acquired a total of 8200 shares at an average price of $2.45. The insider spent $20,083.44 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:VBIV) Chief Business Officer Nell Beattie acquired a total of 8200 shares at an average price of $2.45. The insider spent $20,083.44 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : VBI Vaccines, last week, presented updated 12-month and 18-month overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 2a study of VBI-1901, the Company's recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) vaccine.

: VBI Vaccines, last week, presented updated 12-month and 18-month overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 2a study of VBI-1901, the Company's recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) vaccine. What VBI Vaccines Does: VBI Vaccines Inc is a US-based commercial-stage, the biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing next-generation vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology.

Nocopi Technologies

The Trade : Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTC:NNUP) 10% owner Tim Eriksen acquired a total of 171000 shares at an average price of $0.16. To acquire these shares, it cost $27,202.50.

: (OTC:NNUP) 10% owner Tim Eriksen acquired a total of 171000 shares at an average price of $0.16. To acquire these shares, it cost $27,202.50. What’s Happening : The company’s stock has dropped around 5% since the start of the year.

: The company’s stock has dropped around 5% since the start of the year. What Nocopi Technologies Does: Nocopi Technologies Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks. Its main business activities are the development and distribution of document security products and the licensing of its patented reactive ink technologies for the entertainment and toy and the document and product authentication markets in the United States and foreign countries.

Orbital Energy