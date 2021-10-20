fbpx

QQQ
-0.49
375.96
-0.13%
BTC/USD
+ 1305.37
65585.96
+ 2.03%
DIA
+ 1.55
352.91
+ 0.44%
SPY
+ 1.78
448.86
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.97
144.67
-0.68%
GLD
+ 1.46
163.99
+ 0.88%

Globalstar Stock Bounces Off Support: A Technical Analysis

byTyler Bundy
October 20, 2021 4:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Globalstar Stock Bounces Off Support: A Technical Analysis

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) shares traded higher Wednesday. The stock is trading in a technical pattern and is possibly bouncing off a key support level.

Globalstar was up 4.43% at $1.65 at the close. 

Globalstar Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be bouncing off pattern support in what technical traders call a pennant pattern.
  • The stock has been getting pinched between higher lows and lower highs, and could see a break of either pattern support or resistance in the coming weeks.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may act as a place of resistance, while support may be found near the 200-day moving average.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been creeping higher and now sits at 50 on the indicator. The RSI sitting in the middle of the indicator shows there is an equal amount of buying and selling pressure in the stock.

gsatdaily10-20-21.png

What’s Next For Globalstar?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock hold above the pattern support and continue to trade within the pattern. A push away from support and a move closer to resistance is a short-term goal for bulls. Bulls would then like to see the stock break above the pattern resistance and make a push higher.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below pattern support and begin to hold it as a place of resistance. If this were to happen the stock could be ready to see a further downward push.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Where Could Globalstar Stock Be Headed In The Coming Days?

Where Could Globalstar Stock Be Headed In The Coming Days?

Globalstar Inc. read more
This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

This Satellite-Communications Stock In Cathie Wood Portfolio Has Given Better 5-Year Returns Than Apple, Netflix, Amazon

Iridium Communications Inc’s (NASDAQ: IRDM) sharp subscriber growth over the past four years has caught the popular money manager Cathie Wood’s attention and despite the satellite communications provider’s recent annual loss, the stock has fetched handsome returns over the years. read more
What's Next For Globalstar's Stock Amid Apple Rumor?

What's Next For Globalstar's Stock Amid Apple Rumor?

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) shares are skyrocketing higher Wednesday after a FFC permit has been circulating with traders. read more
Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Root, Corsair, Alibaba, Globalstar, AMC And More: These Stocks Are On WallStreetBets Radar Today

Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), Corsair Gaming Inc. read more