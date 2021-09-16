fbpx

QQQ
-1.60
379.65
-0.42%
BTC/USD
+ 1942.78
47968.02
+ 4.22%
DIA
-1.42
350.24
-0.41%
SPY
-1.92
449.80
-0.43%
TLT
-0.45
151.03
-0.3%
GLD
-3.73
171.56
-2.22%

What Is Going On With IronNet's Stock?

byTyler Bundy
September 16, 2021 12:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What Is Going On With IronNet's Stock?

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares are surging higher Thursday after the stock is getting pushed by traders. The stock has been seeing increased retail interest and has been trending on multiple social media sites throughout the day.

IronNet is up 27% at $41.25 at time of publication.

See Also: IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest

IronNet Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock recently broke out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern and has been flying higher.
  • The $30 price level is an area where the stock had struggled to cross above in the past. Now above, this price level is looking to hold as an area of support. The higher low trendline is also a place the stock could find support.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green) and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been pushing higher the past few days and broke into the overbought area. The RSI now sits at 80, well into the overbought area where there are many more buyers than there are sellers.

irntdaily9-16-21.png

What’s Next For IronNet?

Bullish traders want to see the stock continue to break out before it cools off. When it cools off, bulls want to see the stock consolidate for a time while being able to hold its gains for a possible next leg up in the future.

Bears are looking to see the stock fall back below the $30 level and start to trade below it. Bears would then like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline for a possible change in trend in the future.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Shoots Up 37%; Apple, GameStop, TMC, Clover Health Other Top Interests

IronNet Sees Sky-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Shoots Up 37%; Apple, GameStop, TMC, Clover Health Other Top Interests

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Wednesday night, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), TMC the metals compan read more
IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet, Apple, GameStop, AMC, Clover Health: Stocks On WallStreetBets Radar Today

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainm read more
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, IronNet And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) continues to be the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: read more
Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Trading Week

Clover Health, GameStop, AMC, Tesla, Alibaba And More: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Trading Week

Heading into a new trading week after the holiday weekend, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) is seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), read more