fbpx

QQQ
+ 5.50
362.23
+ 1.5%
BTC/USD
+ 198.41
49520.88
+ 0.4%
DIA
+ 2.26
348.90
+ 0.64%
SPY
+ 3.85
439.51
+ 0.87%
TLT
-0.10
150.65
-0.07%
GLD
+ 2.01
164.69
+ 1.21%

Nvidia Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

byTyler Bundy
August 23, 2021 5:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nvidia Looks Like It's Breaking Out Of A Pattern

NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares traded higher Monday after several chipmaker stocks traded higher following a Maxims acquisition by Analog Devices was approved by Chinese trust officials.

Nvidia’s stock closed up 5.49% at $219.58.

See Also: Strengthening Positions In The Segment Of Professional Visualization Leads NVDA To New Heights

Nvidia Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the sentiment in the stock is likely turning bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The $210 price level has held as resistance in the past, but now the stock has broken out past this level.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving up the past couple of weeks and now sits at 68. The stock is nearing the overbought range, where there may be a lot of buying pressure.

nvdadaily8-23-21.png

What’s Next For Nvidia?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to breakout and push higher. Bulls would then like to see the stock consolidate above resistance for a potential next leg up.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall back below the $210 price level and then would like to see the stock drop below the higher low trendline for a possible change in trend.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Management Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

Pfizer, Alibaba, Nvidia, Moderna, Palantir — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA), Nvidia Corp. read more

Clover Health Trades Higher With Other WallStreetBets Stocks, But Still Could Use A Good Bounce

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) shares were moving higher Friday, pushing higher alongside other popular Reddit Wall Street Bets Stocks. read more

Alibaba, Nvidia, Clover Health, Tesla, Wish And More — Stocks WallStreetBets Is Eyeing Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), and Clover Health Inves read more