fbpx

QQQ
-0.53
355.20
-0.15%
DIA
+ 1.27
338.61
+ 0.37%
SPY
+ 0.69
424.28
+ 0.16%
TLT
+ 1.16
150.30
+ 0.77%
GLD
+ 1.04
168.58
+ 0.61%

After The Meltdown, Is It Time To Buy Energy Stocks?

byMark Putrino
July 20, 2021 9:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
After The Meltdown, Is It Time To Buy Energy Stocks?

Oil got crushed yesterday. It fell by more than $5 a barrel. Of course, when there are big moves in the market, it creates profit opportunities.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE) tracks stocks in the energy sector. After the selloff, it found support around $47. This level was also support in March and April.

Each time the shares reached it, there was more than enough demand from the buyers to absorb all of the supply that the sellers had to offer. A move higher followed each time.

XLE is also oversold.

This means it is trading at an extreme below what would be its typical or usual trading range. This could bring buyers into the market. They will be expecting a reversion, or move higher, back to the average.

This combination of being oversold while at support means there is a good chance there is some kind of rebound. 

xle_2.png

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Sector ETFs Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

3 ETFs To Play A Potential Energy Crisis

Coming into last week, the price of a barrel of crude oil had increased by over 80% in the prior six months. This had investors nervous. read more

Why There Could Be More Recovery Upside To Oil Prices Than Stock Prices

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) has been red-hot in the past year, and alternative energy stocks have been among the top performers. read more

Why Marathon Petroleum And Phillips 66 Are Top Oil Stock Picks

For the first time in many years, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE) is leaving the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) in the dust as many oil and gas stocks have come roaring back to life. read more

7 'Blue Wave' ETFs To Buy Following Democrat Senate Victories

The Democratic “blue wave” in Washington D.C. took two months longer than many investors had anticipated, but it arrived this week when Democrats narrowly eked out a majority in the Senate. Following the Georgia runoffs, investors are once again searching for the best stocks and ETFs to own under Democratic leadership. read more