Meta Materials Inc., Formerly Known As Torchlight Energy Resources, Is Looking To Find A Bounce

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares traded lower Monday after the company formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources Inc performed a reverse split and merged with the company Meta Materials Inc. to become a combined company under the ticker MMAT.

The reverse split performed was a 2-for-1 split meaning that every 2 shares of Torchlight Resources holders held through the merger became 1 share of Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials was down 18.74% at $8.05 at last check.

Meta Materials Daily Chart Analysis

Following the merger, share price has fallen and now looks to be trading within an old channel.

The stock is trading above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment has been bullish.

Each of these moving averages may hold as a possible area of support in the future.

Key Meta Materials Levels To Watch

The $10 level is somewhere the stock previously found resistance, following the merger the stock fell below this level and may now hold it as resistance.

The $6 level was also a level of resistance previously, but as the stock price trades higher than this level it may now hold as support.

The stock continues to trade along the higher low trendline, this trendline may add another level of support near the $6 further adding to the possibility that the stock could see a bounce here.

What’s Next For Meta Materials?

Bullish traders would like to see the stock find some support near the $6 level or the higher low trendline. If the stock can see a bounce near these levels bullish traders would like to see the stock begin to work toward the $10 resistance. Eventually a break above the $10 resistance could bring about a strong bullish move.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below the $6 level and the higher low trendline. If the stock can break below these support levels the stock is prone to see a strong downward push.