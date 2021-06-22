fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.89
342.47
+ 0.55%
DIA
+ 0.15
338.63
+ 0.04%
SPY
+ 1.28
419.59
+ 0.3%
TLT
-0.10
143.39
-0.07%
GLD
-0.63
167.58
-0.38%

Tupperware's Stock Could Rally Soon: Here's Why

byMark Putrino
June 22, 2021 11:15 am
Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) are oversold and at support, which means there’s a good chance they rally.

Oversold means Tupperware is trading at an extreme below what would be its typical trading range. The bottom part of the below chart is a momentum indicator. It shows that the stock is the most oversold it has been in at least 10 months. This will bring buyers into the market and they could push the shares higher.

Tupperware's stock has also reached a support level. When it dropped to the $20 level in September and October, a rebound followed. There’s a chance it happens again.

tup.png

