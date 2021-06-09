fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.21
335.56
+ 0.36%
DIA
-0.51
346.85
-0.15%
SPY
+ 0.43
421.85
+ 0.1%

What's Up With Genius Brands Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
June 9, 2021 1:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares are trading higher by 11% at $2.20 Wednesday afternoon on continued strength. It was announced on Tuesday the company will join the Russell 3000 index.

Genius Brands International is a kids media company that is engaged in developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution.

The company's portfolio features programming for toddlers to tweens, including the preschool properties Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr. and Llama Llama for Netflix, toddler brand Baby Genius, STEM-based series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club, and the new preschool show, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Genius Brands

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more