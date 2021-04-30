fbpx
QQQ
-1.02
341.24
-0.3%
DIA
-2.07
342.67
-0.61%
SPY
-2.25
422.25
-0.54%
TLT
+ 0.08
138.24
+ 0.06%
GLD
-0.76
167.00
-0.46%

Is It Time To Buy The Invesco Solar ETF?

byMark Putrino
April 30, 2021 12:00 pm
The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) is getting close to a level that has been support. That means it may be a good time to buy.

Support is a large group of buyers who want to pay the same price for a stock. In this case, it's $82.

At support levels, there is more demand for a stock than there is supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them.

Over the past two months, every time TAN dropped to $82 the buyers overpowered the sellers and a rebound followed.

TAN is getting close to this level once again and there is a good chance that it rallies.

tan_1.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

