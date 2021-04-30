Is It Time To Buy The Invesco Solar ETF?

The Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE:TAN) is getting close to a level that has been support. That means it may be a good time to buy.

Support is a large group of buyers who want to pay the same price for a stock. In this case, it's $82.

At support levels, there is more demand for a stock than there is supply. That’s why sell-offs end when they reach them.

Over the past two months, every time TAN dropped to $82 the buyers overpowered the sellers and a rebound followed.

TAN is getting close to this level once again and there is a good chance that it rallies.