 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This ETF Has A 10% Dividend Yield

Mark Putrino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:00pm   Comments
Share:
This ETF Has A 10% Dividend Yield

Many analysts believe the economy is showing signs of significant inflation. They see it in various metrics and indices that are used to track it.

But income-seeking investors still don’t have many attractive options. Yields and rates are still well below their historical averages.

These investors should consider the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (BATS: RYLD). At the current price level, it has a dividend yield that is in excess of 10%.

The ETF uses an options strategy to generate high levels of income. The strategy limits the upside potential of any price appreciation, but the tradeoff is the high yield.

ryld_0.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYLD)

This ETF Has A 10.6% Dividend Yield
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends Specialty ETFs Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga