What Creates A Recession? Can The Midterm Elections Stop The US From Going Into A Recession?: Benzinga TV

On today's (Oct. 10) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, president and CEO of Banríon Capital Management, about the factors that create a recession and how the midterms will affect the markets.

"It's very hard to be in a recession with the unemployment rate where it is today," said Sissel, who is aka "Queen of Alternatives."

When asked about how the midterm elections will affect the markets, Sissel said, "Historically midterms have a very positive impact on markets."

