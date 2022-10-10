ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What Creates A Recession? Can The Midterm Elections Stop The US From Going Into A Recession?: Benzinga TV

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
October 10, 2022 5:02 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Eighteen out of the past 19 CPI reports have come in hot.
  • "Historically midterms have a very positive impact on markets," Shana Orczyk Sissel says.
What Creates A Recession? Can The Midterm Elections Stop The US From Going Into A Recession?: Benzinga TV

On today's (Oct. 10) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, president and CEO of Banríon Capital Management, about the factors that create a recession and how the midterms will affect the markets.

"It's very hard to be in a recession with the unemployment rate where it is today," said Sissel, who is aka "Queen of Alternatives."

When asked about how the midterm elections will affect the markets, Sissel said,  "Historically midterms have a very positive impact on markets."

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day. If there is a mover or a major catalyst Money Mitch will cover it on the show.

Watch the full episode HERE

Subscribe to Benzinga TV

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banrion Capital ManagementBenzinga TVFedMidterm ElectionsRecessionShana Orczyk SisselUnemployment RateTrading IdeasInterview