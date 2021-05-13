fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.45
314.44
+ 0.77%
DIA
+ 4.04
332.15
+ 1.2%
SPY
+ 4.46
401.25
+ 1.1%
TLT
+ 0.21
135.39
+ 0.15%
GLD
+ 0.70
169.74
+ 0.41%

Why MultiPlan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 13, 2021 3:44 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

MultiPlan's stock has been rising Thursday, up 15.2% to a price of $7.18. The stock's volume is currently 5.52 million, which is roughly 292.6% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.89 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.53 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.82 and as low as $5.48.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) jumped 38.7% to $4.0901 after the company said it has acquired a premier health insurance agency, J.P. Kush and Associates, Inc. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

  Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 50 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

    During Thursday's morning session, 92 stocks hit new 52-week lows. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    Friday's morning session saw 7 companies set new 52-week lows. read more