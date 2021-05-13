Why MultiPlan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

MultiPlan's stock has been rising Thursday, up 15.2% to a price of $7.18. The stock's volume is currently 5.52 million, which is roughly 292.6% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.89 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $6.53 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $9.82 and as low as $5.48.

