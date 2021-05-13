Why BJ's Wholesale Club's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $40 to $51 per share.

BJ's Wholesale Club is currently up 5.9% to a price of $45.93. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.55 million, which is approximately 121.15% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.28 million.

The 50-day moving average price of BJ's Wholesale Club's stock was $43.84 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $50.18 and a low of $28.02 in the past 52 weeks.

