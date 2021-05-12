fbpx
QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%
TLT
-1.44
138.48
-1.05%
GLD
-1.68
173.80
-0.98%

Why Minerva Neurosciences' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 12, 2021 3:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) shares are trading higher after the company announced results from the 40-week open-label extension of its phase 3 trial of roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia.

Minerva Neurosciences' stock has been rising Wednesday, up 17.48% to a price of $2.79. The stock's current volume for the day is 51.07 million, which is approximately 10699.38% of its previous 30-day average volume of 477.33 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Minerva Neurosciences's stock was $2.74 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $15.21 and a low of $1.81 in the past 52 weeks.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) shares jumped 76% to $5.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. read more

26 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) shares rose 30.8% to $4.46 in pre-market trading. Biomerica recently said its COVID-19 antigen rapid test can be performed with a nasal swab. read more

10 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Gainers FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates. read more

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more