fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.69
328.82
+ 0.81%
DIA
+ 2.30
343.24
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 2.97
416.13
+ 0.71%
TLT
-0.69
140.61
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.55
168.49
+ 0.91%

Why Live Nation Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 2:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Live Nation Entertainment's stock is trading up 6.2% to a price of $79.51. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.90 million, which is approximately 102.19% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.86 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $84.85 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $94.63 and as low as $36.01.

If you're looking for timely and concise explanations of why a stock is moving, check out Benzinga Pro. Subscribers get ‘Why Is It Moving' alerts as soon as our research team identifies the cause of the price action in a stock. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Vivid Seats Lands SPAC Deal: Pent-Up Demand Could Make It A Reopening Trade

One of the largest ticketing platforms is going public with a SPAC deal announced Thursday. read more

How To Capitalize On Google Trends Data Showing A 'Concert' Search Uptrend

Google Trends data shows an uptrend in searches for "concerts," Benzinga's Mitch Hoch said Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more

Is Live Nation The Ultimate Reopening And NFT Play?

Among the trends investors are looking for in 2021 are reopening stocks and non-fungible tokens. One company stands out as a reopening play and could quickly become a NFT play. read more

Cramer Weighs In On Signet Jewelers, Boeing And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is just now getting on its right footing and he wouldn't get rid of the stock. read more