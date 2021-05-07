Why Live Nation Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Live Nation Entertainment's stock is trading up 6.2% to a price of $79.51. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.90 million, which is approximately 102.19% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.86 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $84.85 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $94.63 and as low as $36.01.

