Why F-star Therapeutics' Stock Is Trading Lower Today

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares are trading lower after the company priced its 9.29 million shares common stock offering at $7 per share.

F-Star Therapeutics' stock has been falling Friday, down 16.92% to a price of $7.37. Friday the stock has been traded at a volume of 1.14 million, about 725.33% of its recent 30-day volume average of 156.63 thousand.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $9.81 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $15.5 and as low as $6.61.

