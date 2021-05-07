fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.57
328.94
+ 0.78%
DIA
+ 2.38
343.16
+ 0.69%
SPY
+ 3.14
415.96
+ 0.75%

Why Revolve Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 7, 2021 1:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Revolve Group's stock has been rising Friday, up 12.07% to a price of $57.94. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.61 million, which is approximately 314.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 830.07 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Revolve Gr's stock was $48.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $55.83 and a low of $9.89 in the past 52 weeks.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

    On Friday morning, 417 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, 239 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    On Monday morning, 415 companies achieved new highs for the year. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

    Before 10 a.m. ET Thursday, 371 stocks hit new 52-week highs. read more