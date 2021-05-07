Why Revolve Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Revolve Group's stock has been rising Friday, up 12.07% to a price of $57.94. The stock's current volume for the day is 2.61 million, which is approximately 314.09% of its previous 30-day average volume of 830.07 thousand.

The 50-day moving average price of Revolve Gr's stock was $48.34 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $55.83 and a low of $9.89 in the past 52 weeks.

