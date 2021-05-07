Why Globalstar's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Globalstar (AMEX:GSAT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 sales of $26.93 million, down from $32.19 million.

Globalstar is currently down 6.92% to a price of $1.15. The stock's current volume for the day is 9.80 million, which is approximately 58.92% of its previous 30-day average volume of 16.63 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.35 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $2.98 and as low as $0.28.

