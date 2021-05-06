Why Redfin's Stock Is Down During Today's Session

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS.

Redfin is currently down 16.22% to a price of $51.97. The stock's current volume for the day is 5.81 million, which is approximately 386.53% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.50 million.

The 50-day moving average price of Redfin's stock was $68.66 when this article was published. The stock reached a high of $98.44 and a low of $20.03 in the past 52 weeks.

