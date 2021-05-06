Why Cloudflare's Stock is Down During Today's Session

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares are trading lower ahead of today's Q1 earnings report, which is scheduled for after the close today. Weak earnings from other names in the software space has weighed on sector sentiment for the session.

Cloudflare is currently down 13.84% to a price of $68.13. Thursday the stock has been traded at a volume of 6.68 million, about 164.23% of its recent 30-day volume average of 4.07 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $74.01 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $95.77 and as low as $23.82.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.