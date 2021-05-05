fbpx
QQQ
-1.11
331.25
-0.34%
DIA
+ 0.81
340.72
+ 0.24%
SPY
+ 0.04
415.71
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.23
139.23
+ 0.16%
GLD
+ 0.75
165.81
+ 0.45%

Why Sealed Air's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 3:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $45 to $63 per share.

Sealed Air stock is trading up 3.56% to a price of $56.92. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.53 million, which is approximately 132.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.16 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $46.35 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $54.97 and as low as $26.87.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

    Wednesday's morning session saw 275 companies set new 52-week highs. read more

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

    Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 166 companies hit new 52-week highs. read more

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

    Monday's morning session saw 253 companies set new 52-week highs. read more