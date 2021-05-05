Why Sealed Air's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) shares are trading higher after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $45 to $63 per share.

Sealed Air stock is trading up 3.56% to a price of $56.92. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.53 million, which is approximately 132.2% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.16 million.

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $46.35 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $54.97 and as low as $26.87.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.