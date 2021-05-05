Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Alteryx's Stock is Trading Higher Today

The Price And Volume Action In Alteryx's Stock Today

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is currently up 6.97% to a price of $81.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.98 million, which is approximately 180.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alteryx shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $85.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $185.75 and as low as $74.72.

