fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.44
329.70
+ 0.13%
DIA
+ 1.62
339.91
+ 0.47%
SPY
+ 1.26
414.49
+ 0.3%

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Alteryx's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
May 5, 2021 2:03 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

The Price And Volume Action In Alteryx's Stock Today

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is currently up 6.97% to a price of $81.67. The stock's current volume for the day is 1.98 million, which is approximately 180.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 1.10 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Alteryx shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $85.87 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $185.75 and as low as $74.72.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is It Moving? Looking Into Why Alteryx's Stock is Trading Higher Today

Alteryx's Stock Price And Volume Action Alteryx's (NYSE:AYX) stock is trading up 8.13% to a price of $122.98. The stock's volume is currently 813.56 thousand, which is roughly 56.84% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.43 million. read more

50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares jumped 64.9% to $7.75 after the company reported an order for 200,000 sugarBEAT sensors. read more

Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Alteryx Or Palantir?

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) shares are trading higher by 7.34% after the big data analytics company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. read more

28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) shares rose 46.6% to $5.44 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired Kuur Therapeutics. read more