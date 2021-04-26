fbpx
Why Avidity Biosciences's Stock is Trading Higher Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:36 pm
The Price And Volume Action In Avidity Biosciences’s Stock Today

Avidity Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:RNA) stock has been rising Monday, up 10.05% to a price of $24.84. The stock’s current volume for the day is 200.91 thousand, which is approximately 51.63% of its previous 30-day average volume of 389.11 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Avidity Biosciences shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $23.4 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $37.46 and fallen to a low of $19.12.

