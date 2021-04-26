fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.91
337.51
+ 0.56%
DIA
-0.28
340.77
-0.08%
SPY
+ 1.03
415.79
+ 0.25%

Why Best Buy Co's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:35 pm
Best Buy Co’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is currently down 1.69% to a price of $116.05. The stock’s current volume for the day is 972.19 thousand, which is approximately 38.02% of its previous 30-day average volume of 2.56 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Best Buy shares are trading lower after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral and lowered its price target from $135 to $125 per share.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $114.51 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $124.89 and as low as $68.09.

