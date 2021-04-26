Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Aeterna Zentaris's Stock Today

Aeterna Zentaris’s Stock Price And Volume Action

Aeterna Zentaris’s (NASDAQ:AEZS) stock is trading up 16.54% to a price of $1.09. The stock’s volume is currently 7.78 million, which is roughly 83.1% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.36 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Aeterna Zentaris shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $1.18 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $3.62 and as low as $0.29.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.