Analyzing The Price Action In Intrusion Stock Today

byBenzinga Insights
April 26, 2021 1:29 pm
The Price And Volume Action In Intrusion’s Stock Today

Intrusion’s (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock is trading up 19.27% to a price of $18.5. Monday the stock has been traded at a volume of 305.11 thousand, about 56.34% of its recent 30-day volume average of 541.57 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Intrusion shares are trading higher. Not seeing any company-specific news to justify the price action in the low-float stock.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $22.46 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $29.9 and fallen to a low of $2.83.

