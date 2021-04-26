Why Is It Moving? Looking At View's Price Action Today

View’s Stock Price And Volume Action

View’s (NASDAQ:VIEW) stock has been rising Monday, up 5.72% to a price of $8.5. The stock’s volume is currently 860.54 thousand, which is roughly 79.79% of its recent 30-day volume average of 1.08 million.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: View shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11 per share.

Perspective On Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $8.08 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $9.6 and fallen to a low of $6.52.

