Why Orphazyme’s Stock is Down During Today’s Session

Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) is currently down 30.59% to a price of $8.75. The stock’s current volume for the day is 327.17 thousand, which is approximately 5917.33% of its previous 30-day average volume of 5.53 thousand.

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Orphazyme shares are trading lower after the company’s phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $12.72 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.78 and fallen to a low of $8.89.

