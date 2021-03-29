fbpx
Why Orphazyme's Stock is Down During Today's Session

byBenzinga Insights
March 29, 2021 12:29 pm
The Price And Volume Action In Orphazyme’s Stock Today

Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) is currently down 30.59% to a price of $8.75. The stock’s current volume for the day is 327.17 thousand, which is approximately 5917.33% of its previous 30-day average volume of 5.53 thousand.

Why It’s Moving

Benzinga Pro’s real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Orphazyme shares are trading lower after the company’s phase 2/3 trial evaluating armioclomol for treatment of inclusion body myositis did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints.

Further Analysis of Recent Price Action

The stock’s 50-day moving average was $12.72 at the time this article was published. Over the past fifty-two weeks, the price has risen as high as $14.78 and fallen to a low of $8.89.

