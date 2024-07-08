From Bars To Homes: Cannabis Beverages Redefine Drinking Culture

Loading... Loading...

As the cannabis industry continues to expand, one segment showing notable growth is cannabis-infused beverages.

These products are being marketed as a healthier alternative to traditional alcoholic drinks, providing consumers with a new way to enjoy cannabis.

Increasing Popularity and Market Expansion

Cannabis beverages have been gaining traction, particularly in states where recreational cannabis is legal. According to the recent conversation at this spring’s Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, THC beverages are starting to outperform traditional alcoholic drinks like wine and vodka in various retail settings. Industry experts attribute this trend to consumers seeking healthier and low-calorie alternatives to alcohol​.

Product Innovation and Market Potential

Many new products, like Weller's new THC beverage line, which includes options infused with functional ingredients, are driving the market forward. Each can contain 5mg of THC, allowing consumers to enjoy a similar buzz to that of alcohol but without the hangover effects. Weller’s co-founder emphasized the importance of these products in offering a consistent and enjoyable experience, thanks to advanced water-soluble technology that ensures rapid onset and reliable effects​.

Technological Advances

The technological advancements in creating cannabis-infused beverages have been significant. The primary challenge has been the solubility of cannabinoids in water. Techniques like nano-emulsification have been employed to enhance solubility and absorption, making the effects of cannabis beverages more consistent and faster-acting, similar to alcohol​​.

What’s Next And Where To Learn More

Experts predict that the market for cannabis beverages will continue to grow, potentially reaching $2.8 billion globally by 2025. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for healthier, functional beverages that offer the psychoactive effects of cannabis without the negative aspects of alcohol consumption.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, set for October 8-9 in Chicago, will delve into these trends. This event will gather industry leaders, innovators, and investors to discuss the future of cannabis, including the burgeoning cannabis beverage market. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and explore how these products are reshaping the hospitality industry and consumer preferences.

