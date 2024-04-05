Earthquake In NYC? Yup. Social Media Lights Up As Buildings Shake From 4.7 Magnitude

Loading... Loading...

An earthquake that started in Tewksbury, New Jersey and rippled across the tri-state area had plenty of metropolitans nervous, with New York Governor Kathy Hochul issuing a swift response.

What Happened: According to Earthquake.usgs.gov, the quake’s magnitude registered between 4.7 and 4.8 on the Richter scale.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake occurred around 10:23 a.m. EST.

It appeared to last a few seconds.

The Federal Aviation Administration also responded, saying airlines should expect delays of up to 45 minutes flying into New York City area airports.



While Hochul issued a statement shortly after the quake occurred, New Yorkers were even quicker with their reactions on social media, with some wondering whether it was an actual earthquake or something else.

Why It Matters: Earthquakes on the East Coast are rare. But, in January, New York City felt its strongest quake in over two decades.

Loading... Loading...

The magnitude, near Astoria, Queens, registered at just 1.7.

The shake was felt on Roosevelt Island.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more coverage.

Image: Shutterstock