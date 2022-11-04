ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What Are The Opportunities For Retail Traders, Right Now: Benzinga TV Asks

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
November 4, 2022 4:28 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • "Value companies, companies that are profitable right now are good plays" says Brian Seay, founding partner at The Capital Stewards.
  • "Short-term bonds make sense" adds Seay.
What Are The Opportunities For Retail Traders, Right Now: Benzinga TV Asks

On a Friday (Nov. 4) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch spoke to Brian Seay, CFA, founding partner at The Capital Stewards.

When asked about the biggest opportunities for retail investors right now, "Defensive play is key," said Seay during the show.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day. If there is a mover or a major catalyst Money Mitch will cover it on the show.

For more from this interview click HERE

Subscribe to Benzinga TV

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Benzinga TVBrian SeayStock Market MoversThe Capital StewardsTop StoriesMediaTrading IdeasInterview