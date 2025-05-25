May 25, 2025 12:21 PM 2 min read

Elon Musk Commits To Intense Focus on X/xAI and Tesla: 'Back To Spending 24/7 at Work, Sleeping in Conference/Server/Factory Rooms'

Zinger Key Points

Elon Musk, head of X and CEO of Tesla Inc, has announced his renewed commitment to work on xAI and Tesla technologies amidst recent operational difficulties.

What Happened: In response to a post on X about Saturday’s outages possibly linked to a data center fire in Oregon, Musk expressed his dedication to improving operations.

He mentioned spending all his time at work and even sleeping in conference, server, or factory rooms. His post emphasized the need for major operational improvements, particularly in light of the recent uptime issues with XAI.

Also Read: Elon Musk Announces Changes to X Over Negativity Concerns: ‘Too Much Negativity Is Being Pushed’

According to Musk, the failover redundancy, a critical aspect of operational stability, did not function as expected. This issue, he suggested, was a key factor in the recent outages.

Why It Matters: Musk’s post underscores the importance of the upcoming technologies from Tesla and XAI. His commitment to personally oversee these improvements indicates the critical nature of these projects.

The recent outages and operational issues have highlighted the need for robust and reliable systems, particularly as these technologies continue to roll out.

Furthermore, Musk’s mention of the upcoming Starship launch next week suggests a busy schedule for the tech mogul. His decision to intensify his focus on these projects at this time underscores the significance of these initiatives for the future of Tesla and XAI.

Image: Shutterstock/JRdes

