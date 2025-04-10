World Quantum Day Heat: IONQ To Ring The Bell, DARPA Boost Tempts Bulls

IonQ Inc. IONQ is partying like it's quantum 2049 – ringing bells, globe-trotting for science diplomacy, and cozying up with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

But while the company basks in the glow of the upcoming World Quantum Day on Monday , its stock seems stuck in a Schrödinger-style paradox: both exciting and… well, technically indecisive.

Read Also: IonQ Jumps On Amazon News, But Can It Defy Quantum Bearish Trend?

Quantum Cred Grows, So Does The Pressure

Let's start with the big picture. IonQ’s DARPA partnership, is a milestone – not just for the company, but for quantum computing's credibility. Being selected to help define what a "utility-scale" quantum computer even looks like puts IonQ in the elite club of bleeding-edge disruptors.

Its Forte and Forte Enterprise systems are already tackling real-world problems in logistics, pharma, and artificial intelligence – sectors desperate for next-gen compute power.

At the same time, IonQ said in a statement that it is flexing international muscle with high-level visits to Japan and South Korea, and NYSE-celebrated flair via CEO Niccolo de Masi's closing bell appearance on Monday.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

IONQ Stock: Mostly Bullish, Slightly Buzzed

From a chartist’s view, IONQ stock is showing signs of a bullish setup with the IONQ stock at $26.37 trading above its eight-day ($23.62), 20-day ($23.66), and 200-day ($21.27) simple moving averages — all flashing bullish signals.

But there's a wrinkle: the stock is trading below its 50-day simple moving average of $28.30, offering a cautious counterpoint. That doesn't scream panic, especially with the stock bouncing 44% in the past month and over 14% in just the last five trading days.

Add in slight buying pressure and you’ve got the recipe for a potential breakout – if the momentum holds.

Valuation's Still Got Quantum Gravity

Even after a dramatic 61% pullback from January highs of $54.74, IONQ stock is up a jaw-dropping 154% year-over-year. Compared to the broader S&P 500's 4.2% dip over the same time frame, IonQ looks like it's orbiting a different planet entirely.

But it’s not all smooth spaceflight – year to date, the stock is still down nearly 39%, so bulls and bears are both nervously eyeing the quantum state of this one.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock/A9 STUDIO