3 Key Ways Web Accessibility Generates Growth For Your Brand

By Roy Gefen, CMO at accessiBe

Brands are in a constant state of competition. Awareness and attraction are two of the most expensive currencies to getting ahead, and brands are doing everything in their power to grow. Generally, when it comes to growth, brands plan and execute unique marketing strategies, SEO and SEM practices, and similar activities that generate expansion within the public and business eye.

While web accessibility is not typically an avenue brands take in growth endeavors, it’s time that they see the growth opportunity web accessibility presents and understand it’s a compliance requirement to conform with ADA and WCAG 2.1 AA standards.

However, it’s not just a legal obligation to implement web accessibility. It’s a smart business decision for brands and web development and full-service agencies or companies to welcome people with disabilities to their websites. Excluding 25% of the population that lives with a disability potentially results in a loss of revenue or brand awareness that could otherwise garner a prolific, inclusive reputation among consumers and clients.

Web accessibility is the win-win solution for your brand that heightens the benefits of business and ultimately, generates growth in a few key areas that you might have overlooked before.

New audiences mean new revenue

Attracting a previously neglected portion of the population that lives with a disability means potentially increasing revenue streams by introducing your brand to the global buying power of $1.2 trillion that people with disabilities hold. Web accessibility creates an improved user experience for everyone, making it easier for all consumers to “add to cart” and complete the customer journey. This, in turn, could allow you to hit your financial targets and see growth in profit. This potential for increased revenue only magnifies through web accessibility practices which encourage long-term business relationships, leading to consumers returning again and again.

Improved reputation means greater loyalty

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), alongside web accessibility, is no longer a “nice-to-have” but a “must-do” because people want to buy from inclusive brands. Consumer loyalty, especially during the influx of Gen-Z consumers, is largely based on aligning with the generation’s inclusive values and beliefs. These consumers like to stick with a brand that includes everyone as part of their target audience. People with disabilities, as well, can be some of the most loyal consumers of all.

To put it simply, if brands produce accessible products or services, people with disabilities will return again and again to a website that they connected with and will spread the word to their families and friends, too.

Advanced technology means better performance

Web accessibility creates a smoother user experience that can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of disability. Completing transactions with ease, engaging with a video, and understanding a marketing advertisement are all crucial to the best online experience. Making digital properties and their actions, such as these, opens up a world of possibilities regarding website performance. SEO ranking and website traffic might potentially improve as your website becomes available to a larger audience, and click-through rates could also lift. To top it all off, dwell times and bounce rates are likely to see a reduction.

Web accessibility enhances all of these metrics because of the seamless user experience and superabundance of means that people with disabilities now have to relish in what your brand offers.

Web accessibility is the way to go

Generating brand growth through increased awareness, inclusion and action is essential in both the business world and the online sector. And, what’s even better, is that in our day and age, technology has made it so that web accessibility is a compliant, business-friendly solution that lets you do the right thing while expanding your brand’s triumph. Therefore, say hello to search visibility, a new revenue channel, and a brand-loyal market that will enable your brand to thrive across the board.