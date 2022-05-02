 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

User Location Data For Gay-Dating App Grindr Was Commercially Available: Report
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 02, 2022 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
User Location Data For Gay-Dating App Grindr Was Commercially Available: Report

Location data related to users of the gay-dating app Grindr has been commercially available without the knowledge of users, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

What Happen: The report, which was sourced from unnamed “people familiar with the matter,” said the information was available for purchase to advertising networks since at least 2017 but has not been available for the last two years. While the data in question did not include personal information including names and phone numbers, it did offer clues regarding their locations and activities based on patterns, habits and routines.

The data was initially sold to ad networks for micro-target marketing campaigns involving venues and products within the proximity of the Grindr users, provided users granted permission for the app to locate them geographically – which most did, as the app enables meetings between people who are near each other.

The Grindr data was purchased by the mobile advertising company UM, which accessed it from the advertising network MoPub and then sold it to its clients; Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) owned MoPub while this occurred, but sold the company last year for $1 billion.

See Also Benzinga Live: Lessons From Warren Buffett

What Also Happened: However, the Journal's report noted that data tracking in the wrong hands could lead to threats of illegal surveillance, blackmail and personal attacks. In 2019, the U.S. government forced the Chinese company Kunlun to divest its holdings from Grindr, citing a national security threat.

Last year, the Catholic news site The Pillar obtained commercially available Grindr data that was used to identify a priest as a Grindr user - the priest was removed from a senior position he held in the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“Since early 2020, Grindr has shared less information with ad partners than any of the big tech platforms and most of our competitors,” said Patrick Lenihan, a spokesman for Grindr. “The activities that have been described would not be possible with Grindr’s current privacy practices, which we’ve had in place for two years.”

Photo: Ivan Radic / Flickr Creative Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

What's Going On With Donald Trump-Related Stock Digital World Acquisition?
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Looking At Twitter's Recent Whale Trades
2022 FinTwit Conference Speaker Spotlight: Eric Basmajian
Elon Musk Reacts To WSJ Report That 'Shadow Crew' Of Billionaires Including Peter Thiel Pushed Him To Buy Twitter
Elon Musk's Investment Advice, Tesla Giga Shanghai Update, Warren Buffett's Bitcoin Bashing And More: 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed From This Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: gay-dating app Grindr personal dataTech