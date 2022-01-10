The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Unveils Tire Model Designed for EVs

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Electric vehicles (“EVs”) will be a force to reckon with in the next couple of decades. Since they produce zero emissions at the tailpipe, EVs are the perfect vehicle for an economy that prizes sustainable energy and minimizes waste. At the moment, however, they comprise less than 2% of global car sales. Despite the role electric vehicles are projected to play in the future of transportation, the technology is still relatively new. For instance, did you know tire considerations are different when it comes to EVs?

With a traditional gas-powered car, the goal is to find a tire that can support the car’s weight, transmit acceleration and braking energy to the ground, and absorb shock from the road. With an electric car, you also have to think about efficiency. To make an EV as efficient as possible, you want a tire with low friction, good grip, and enough strength to support an EV’s increased…

Read More >>

About Green Car Stocks

Green Car Stocks (GCS) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (EV), as well as other emerging market opportunities in the green sector. The company provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from Green Car Stocks, text “Green” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.GreenCarStocks.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Green Car Stocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: https://www.GreenCarStocks.com/Disclaimer

Green Car Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

www.GreenCarStocks.com

415.949.5050 Office

Editor@GreenCarStocks.com

Green Car Stocks is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Image Sourced from Pixabay