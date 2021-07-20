New App Allows Users To Earn by Renting Unused Smartphone Resources

Technology is advancing rapidly, and the more it develops, the cheaper it becomes. This is what led to more people having smartphones than bank accounts these days. In fact, one estimate says that there are five smartphones for every bank account in the world. This means that the massive percentage of the world’s population is still unbanked or underbanked, but smartphones have managed to reach even these regions.

When we look at this in the context of blockchain technology, it means that even those who cannot reach the financial industry through traditional financial institutions can still do it by joining the crypto world, which can easily be done via their phone. Better yet, these people — as well as anyone else who might be interested — can even make their phones earn money for them, without the user having to do anything. This is possible thanks to the new project called Phenom.

What Is Phenom And What Does it Do?

Phenom is a brand new project that has its own app, simply called the Phenom App. However, the app has great potential to be a game-changer in regards to how we use smartphones.

As many are likely aware, the big industries like cloud storage, blockchain, and others require resources such as processing power, operative memory, and storage. This is exactly what billions of smartphones from all over the world can provide. Most people have at least one old phone that they no longer use, and even those who don’t certainly do not use their smartphone 24/7. Meanwhile, our phones are capable of far more than what the average person uses them for, and even when you use your phone, you are not using all that it has to offer. So, why not rent those resources and help other users in the field of computing power and data processing? This is why the project was originally created for, and what it continues to do.

That leaves plenty of time and unused resources of smartphones that can vastly contribute to the big industries. With the Phenom app installed and enabled, the app will simply occupy the free resources of smartphones and use them to contribute to the project’s network.

Of course, there is something in it for the users, as well. They get to receive profit for helping out the network, which is another great way for users to earn rewards in a risk-free way. There is no need to invest anything or expose yourself to risks as you do while trading cryptocurrencies. Instead, all it takes is installing the app and enabling it. Everything else will be done by the system.

At the time of writing, Phenom has over 30,000 users in over 40 different countries. Every user gets to receive rewards in PNT, use the coin for payments within its ecosystem, use it as an investment asset, and more.

The Phenom app is more than just an app that will use your resources and give rewards in exchange. It is an entrance to the entire Phenom ecosystem, rich with all kinds of various products. The ecosystem consists of the Phenom Network, Phenom Chain, and Phenom Token.

The app is perfectly safe to use, and it will employ solely the free resources of smartphones. It will never limit the work of your phone or take more resources than it should. All processes will be conducted on the cloud, and you will simply provide unused resources to help out. In other words, you are providing what your phone can spare at any given time, and nothing more than that.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay