Zynga CEO Says Shift To Multi-Platform Strategy Is 'Easier Than It Has Ever Been'

Video game maker Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) acquired the cross-platform game studio company Echtra Games because the industry is heading in a clear direction where the top games are playable on mobile devices, consoles and PCs, Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau said on CNBC.

What Happened: Many of the largest multi-billion dollar video game titles thrive across all platforms, such as "Fortnight" and "Minecraft," Gibeau said. Zynga is looking to replicate a similar strategy and the recent acquisition of Echtra gives the company new knowledge and expertise in building out cross-platform games.

The best part is Zyna's path towards creating the future of gaming is "easier than it has ever been before," the CEO said. Some of the more notable advancements in technology that create a superior gaming experience include advanced cloud capabilities on the back-end and the introduction of 5G telecom infrastructure.

See Also: Zynga Acquires Echtra Games To Expand Cross-Platform Technology

Why It's Important: Zynga's main strength in the mobile gaming universe is its classification as a software developer because it can address "so many viable platforms," Gibeau said. Zynga recognizes the importance of being platform-agnostic and will go wherever its audience is to execute on creating great games.

"From our perspective, the place we start is we want to make games that can work across multiple platforms at once," he said. "We want them to be global games."

What's Next: Consumer demand for cross-platform games remains very high and the technical innovation coming from platform companies is creating so many new opportunities for software companies "to get their games in folks hands," the CEO said.

Zynga's stock traded down 3.3% to $9.96 at publication time.