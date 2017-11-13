Read More

Evolving Systems Inc is a real-time analytics, activation and consumer engagement marketing service provider. The company's software solutions and managed services are deployed at over 75 mobile service providers in 50 countries worldwide where they accelerate customer acquisition and activation, upsell services, improve subscriber loyalty and monetize consumer information throughout their lifecycle. Its geographical sales territories around the world are, The Americas (North, Central, and South), Europe, Middle East and Africa, the Commonwealth of Independent States (comprised of Russia and other former Soviet Republics) South Asia and Asia Pacific.