Monogram Orthopaedics Raises Over $16 Million on StartEngine - Offering Closing Soon

Monogram Orthopaedics, a startup aiming to enable mass personalization of orthopaedic implants, has recently reached a significant milestone on StartEngine: more than 10,000 investors and over $16 million in total capital raised.

The Company: Monogram is a medical technology startup that aims to pave the way for joint reconstruction in the future. The company is working on a product solution architecture that will combine 3D printing and robotics using automated digital image analysis algorithms to enable mass customization of orthopaedic implants.

Monogram Orthopaedics' innovative surgical robot is being developed to reduce the risks of implant misplacement, fracture and subsidence, giving surgeons confidence that they can install implants that suit every patient exactly. The company's goal is to offer a solution that will last longer and provide greater mobility by being tailored to a patient's specific anatomy.

Investment Highlights: Monogram Orthopaedics aims to make orthopaedic care more personal by incorporating the newest robotic, AI and 3-D printing technology into its developments. Every design and development decision made by the company will be based on its intent to benefit patients and improve clinical outcomes.

The startup's implants are designed for natural biologic fixation, with a patient-specific peripheral keel that improves implant cohesion and reduces bone loss. So far, Monogram has received a National Science Foundation (NSF) Award and was the subject of a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I award.

Monogram Orthopaedics aims to introduce its first-generation products in the first half of 2022, after generating its first profits in 2021.

The company's crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine ends on February 18, with financiers being required a minimum investment of $250.80.

Image source: Business Wire