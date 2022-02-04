Online Grocery Delivery Startup Zero Raises $11.8 Million In New Seed Funding

Zero, a plastic-free grocery, home and personal care delivery startup aiming to be the most sustainable and fastest two-hour grocery delivery company in the United States, just announced the closing of $11.8 million in new seed funding, taking the total funding raised to $16.5 million.

The Company

Zuleyka Strasner, an Inc. Magazine 2021 Female Founders 100 member, established Zero in 2019, intending to make sustainable purchasing more accessible and cost-effective than the current alternatives.

The company launched the quickest and most sustainable online grocery shop in the United States on Jan. 10, 2022, and is now offering all consumers convenient and environmentally friendly free delivery in under two hours. Sway Ventures led an $11.8 million round of initial fundraising for Zero, raising the total amount to $16.5 million.

Zero's goal is to make sustainable buying more accessible and affordable than present alternatives. The company sells more than 2,000 products and has removed unnecessary plastic from the supply chain, using recyclable or compostable packaging only.

The company's catalog includes more than 2,000 high-quality, plastic-free products ranging from grocery and fresh fruit to cold chain and frozen items, organic beauty products and household items, all at reasonable costs. Zero uses only reusable or biodegradable containers to deliver the items in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

With its expansion into the Los Angeles and Bay Area markets in 2021, Zero almost tripled its client base, preventing the equivalent of 35,000 throwaway bottles or 60,000 plastic shopping bags from ending up in landfills.

In addition, the startup's rate of growth has tripled since the launch of free same-day delivery at the beginning of 2022, demonstrating the overwhelming demand for a supermarket delivery service that prioritizes both environmental consequences and convenience.

Photo by Scott Warman on Unsplash