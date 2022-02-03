This Fast Growing Social Network Startup Allows Anyone To Monetize Content: Investment Offering Live on StartEngine

Fanbase is a free and monetized social network that enables users to profit from their content through subscriptions and a virtual currency in the form of the Love coin called LOVE. The startup platform makes content in media as diverse as photo, video, audio chat, live events, tales and long-form media available for anyone.

The Company

Fanbase is an innovative and unique social media frontier that plans to put revenue at the forefront of its platform for the benefit of all users. By allowing anyone to profit from social media content, users can generate steady monthly cash from their audience while increasing genuine user interaction among their most engaged followers.

Fanbase members can publish photos and videos, build audio rooms and natively stream live content on the site to communicate with their audiences in various ways. Fanbase users can also like and love content, with 'like' signifying free engagement and 'love' representing a half-penny tip to the user. Additionally, users can purchase Love packs from the platform's subscription store.

Investment Highlights

Fanbase fills the gap between traditional social networks and the monetization features of other subscription-based applications by allowing users to do both directly in the app. With Fanbase, users can increase their organic followings and identify their target audience while also providing subscriber-only material to those who want it.

Furthermore, the platform provides users with a comprehensive set of tools and capabilities for creating various types of material. The startup also enables users to monetize those verticals, providing them the option of a free or subscription model all in one place. Fanbase is a one-stop shop for users who want to find their own niche audience, build a community and earn money monthly.

The developers conducted their first creator conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in July 2021, offering equity stock options to 23 creators who have contributed significantly to the growth and amplifying other social media platforms. Without spending money on marketing, the startup achieved a 1,000% increase in user growth in 2021 alone.

Fanbase raised over $3.4 million in a previous crowdfunding campaign and has surpassed $1.5 million through its current offering.

The Fanbase startup offering requires a minimum investment of $249.69 from investors who want to fund this campaign on StartEngine.

Photo: Courtesy of Fanbase