3 Most Popular Crowdfunding Campaigns On StartEngine This Week

These three startups managed to get their campaigns ranked as the most popular on the widely-known crowdfunding platform StartEngine:

Rentberry

Rentberry is an already fully functional long-term rental platform that uses the latest technology to provide a seamless renting experience, helping tenants save millions of dollars in rental deposits.

The Company: Rentberry is the world's first home-renting platform available globally that helps make the long-term rental process clear and secure by providing a hassle-free rental experience and transforming properties to cash on their actual market value.

The platform automates the entire long-term renting process, removing the need for middlemen like agents and brokers. Furthermore, the website allows landlords and tenants to rent properties in a transparent and automated way without having to communicate with each other. Rentberry also helps reflux millions of dollars in frozen rental security deposits.

Investment Highlights: The startup's proprietary system enables renters to make customized offers, possibly saving $87 billion in move-in costs that are presently held as security deposits.

So far, the company had many influential people in the real estate, legal and financial industries agreeing with its vision for the future of the house-renting business, entrusting Rentberry with more than $13 million to fuel its expansion. In 2020 alone, the startup reached over 4 million users and more than 11 million properties in 87,000 cities.

So far, Rentberry has released several solutions — the Rentberry platform, the Happy Seniors platform and the Flexible Living concept — all of which impact the rental markets for residential, senior and millennial housing.

The company intends to buy homes in the United States, Europe and Asia and onboard homeowners to serve the mid-term rental market. The properties will be secured with digital locks, managed without agents or brokers and rented only through the Rentberry platform. The minimum investment required by the startup is $300.15.

LIFT Aircraft

LIFT Aircraft has developed a "drone for people" that anyone can fly, allowing everyone to experience the widely-accessible value of zero-emissions, personal and vertical flight.

The Company: LIFT Aircraft launched in November 2017 and is working on one of the most cutting-edge experiential entertainment concepts ever: its groundbreaking HEXA electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. So far, LIFT has a small number of Founder Series aircraft available for purchase as a one-of-a-kind investment opportunity.

According to founder and CEO Matt Chasen, the startup's technology will operate partially autonomously under predetermined parameters, and customers will be able to learn how to fly the HEXA in less than an hour. In addition, LIFT plans to allow short personal transportation travel for flights of up to roughly 15 miles in a new aircraft version that it will release by the end of the 2020s.

Investment Highlights: The LIFT Aircraft is intended to be simple to drive and affordable, so anyone can use it. The innovative technology currently has more than 15,000 people on a waitlist to fly it in 25 U.S. cities and over 4,000 prepaid flight reservations.

HEXA has received FAA Part 103 approval to fly in the United States, allowing the company to operate a pay-per-flight service for daytime, recreational flying over non-congested areas in uncontrolled airspace, in fair weather (Visual Flight Rules) and with no pilot's license required.

Today, the technology can be flown in public locations for military, public safety, emergency medical response and firefighting purposes without restrictions. By using this unique niche, HEXA will be able to begin flying immediately, being the first market in the United States and the first eVTOL vertiport nationwide. The minimum investment investors can make in LIFT Aircraft's crowdfunding campaign is $532.00.

AsomBroso

California Tequila Inc. develops and sells ultra-premium spirits ranging in price through its brand AsomBroso.

The Company: California Tequila Inc. is a founder-owned-and-operated spirits company that manufactures, imports, markets and sells its proprietary tequila and whiskey products under the ultra-premium brands AsomBroso tequila and Knucklenoggin Whiskey through a network of domestic and international distributors.

The company's ultra-premium tequilas range in price from its award-winning Silver tequila, which is about $40 per bottle, to its 12-year double-barrel-rested exclusive "Collaboration" Extra Anejo tequila, which is around $1,800 per bottle.

Investment Highlights: The AsomBroso Tequila products are made using a secret formula in a prestigious distillery in the Jalisco area in Mexico, which is known for agave tequila production.

With sales of over $20 million in the past, the industry has already recognized AsomBroso Tequila's excellence, awarding it "Top Tequila" at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The brand's product has also received a 97 rating from industry expert Anthony Dias Blue in Tasting Panel Magazine, which is the highest rating given by them to any tequila brand.

Furthermore, over the previous 10 years, AsomBroso Tequila has received top honors from The Robb Report and has experienced double-digit case sales growth. AsomBroso Tequila is currently available in Costco, Kroger, Total Wine and more chain stores across 25 states in the United States. The company plans to increase distribution to the other U.S. states and Canada. In addition, the brand is expanding internationally, with distribution in the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany and South Korea.

AsomBroso's efforts are validated by the public's continuing support, which has resulted in a reorder rate of 85%. From $578.4 million in 2021, the worldwide tequila market is expected to grow to $774.6 million by 2026. The minimum investment investors can make in AsomBroso's campaign is $480.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash