Last Call to Invest in These Startup Crowdfunding Campaigns

These two startup crowdfunding campaigns are ending soon, so you may want to check them out before it's too late.

Huddle

Huddle is a social network for the creator economy aiming to connect founders with top creator teams in a social marketplace.

The Company: Huddle debuted in September 2020 with the sole goal of assisting founders in forming super creative teams. Since then, over 300 creators have sought to join the concept, with 175 applying for a team.

The company aspires to create a community-driven platform that connects and builds the world's top companies for entrepreneurs and builders. Besides matching the 2 based on project industry, timing and budget, Huddle also handles payment processing, allows sweat equity as a payment form and offers a space for founders and entrepreneurs to collaborate.

Investment Highlights: Huddle is in the process of creating the Independent Creator HQ, which will allow users to track their earnings, take on new initiatives and manage their creative capital investments. To date, all engagement on the platform has come from viral word-of-mouth, a mention in Fortune Magazine and a Product Hunt write-up with no marketing budget.

The creators on the Huddle platform are a broad group of top makers and builders with the essential abilities that businesses require, such as design, product development, engineering and marketing.

Minimum Investment: $100

Valuation Cap: $10 million

Type of Security Offered: Crowd SAFE

Platform: Republic

Closing Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Three Sages

Three Sages aims to offer users restorative wellness wherever they live, work and stay through content and programming via the Sips of Wellness app.

The Company: Three Sages has already filed 2 patents, got 10 high-profile installations, filmed, recorded 150+ pieces of media and released an iOS app since its inception. The company also has contracts with JLL Real Estate, several Accor Hotels and a content licensing agreement with Sonifi. Hyperice, RadRoller and Yogi Bare are a few other Three Sages partners.

Three Sages aspires to bring restorative wellness to every aspect of modern life, including homes, workplaces and lodgings, enhancing individual users' mental, physical and emotional well-being. The company also provides a significant point of differentiation in a crowded market for institutional buyers with an affordable amenity that requires no additional personnel.

Investment Highlights: Residents, employees and visitors can benefit from Three Sages' services, which are provided as an at-home restorative wellness solution with in-home comfort and limitless household use via a simple platform.

The startup's digital experience revolves around the Three Sages’ platform screen. This gateway into a world of therapeutic wellness — either used as an individual screen or a part of a more extensive wall unit system — can transform any room into a wellness retreat. Currently, leading hotel brands and giant corporations are increasingly collaborating with Three Sages to improve their wellness offering and strategy.

Minimum Investment: $250

Valuation Cap: $6 million

Type of Security Offered: Crowd SAFE

Platform: Republic

Closing Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Looking for the next big opportunity in startups? Check out Benzinga’s Startup Investing Hub for the latest offerings, crowdfunding campaign reviews and educational resources.

Photo by Slidebean on Unsplash