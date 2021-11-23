3 Virtual Reality Startups Raising Capital From Retail Investors

Here are three virtual reality (VR) startup crowdfunding campaigns worth checking before their investment period ends:

Hypnos Virtual

Hypnos Virtual has developed the latest innovation in entertainment, Scentscape, which is a multi-sensory immersive media experience for home audiences.

The Company: Hypnos Virtual, a metaverse-tech startup launched in 2014 has built a team of specialists that focuses on developing the Scentscape technology.

Scentscape is a bio-therapeutic immersive media system that creates sensuous, incredibly lifelike natural experiences that are clinically proven to improve mood, reduce stress, improve mental focus and revitalize the mind and body. Scentscape can be used with your TV, computer, laptop, tablet, smartphone or virtual reality headset.

Investment Highlights: Hypnos Virtual has designed a 5-year plan that includes sales revenue growth across specific market segments, B2B and medical-grade verticals. The 5-year-long goal, which covers machine sales, scent sales and subscription fees, aims for a total of $114 million in sales revenue.

Minimum Investment: $100

Funding Goal: $800,000

Valuation Cap: $7 million

Offering Type: Future Equity

Platform: Wefunder

AEXLAB

AEXLAB's latest iconic multiplayer VR game and social experience, VAIL, is eagerly awaited by major eSports teams, media and gamers worldwide.

The Company: AEXLAB is a virtual reality technology studio that develops robust solutions for gaming, simulation, teaching and other applications that allow people to feel present and connected in virtual environments.

AEXLAB amasses interest from avid gamers, VR aficionados, competitive eSports team and prominent VR content developers: in 2021 alone, AEXLAB's community has gained more than 5,200% new members.

AEXLAB's latest development, VAIL, is a virtual reality online multiplayer shooter that focuses on tactical gunplay and warfare. The company shows promise as it is continuously collaborating with competitive gaming specialists to improve the competitive gaming experience in VR.

Investment Highlights: AEXLAB is pre-revenue and in the first development stages, offering new methods for monetization and socialization. The company has raised $1,269,647 so far and aims for a $51 million valuation. AEXLAB's revenue streams plan includes game sales, in-game monetization, media/eSports and licensing IP.

Minimum Investment: $100

Valuation Cap: $51 million

Offering Type: Equity

Type of Security Offered: Common stock

Price per Share: $20

Platform: StartEngine

XR Casino

In a quest to solve the interoperability issue across several trades, XR Casino's XR gaming platform facilitates cross-technology gaming across augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and devices, providing players with a seamless and satisfying experience.

The Company: XR Casino was one of the first technology enterprises to specialize in cross-technology Extended Reality (XR) gaming, gambling solutions and XR game development for the iGaming and sports betting industries.

To create unique gaming experiences and high-value services, the startup combines AI, blockchain, AR, MR and VR technology.

XR Casino's patent-pending technology allows players to choose from solo and multiplayer games, private game rooms and public game rooms to create their own exclusive experience. Players can then bet on their favorite games, such as roulette, blackjack, slot machines and sports betting.

Investment Highlights: XR Casino plans to generate revenue by selling NFTs. The company aims to sell NFTs of one-of-a-kind designs for blackjack tables, roulette tables, slot machines, decks of cards, casino chips, in-game avatar attire and wearables, among other holographic and virtual assets.

Minimum Investment: $149.80

Valuation Cap: $15 million

Offering Type: Equity

Type of Security Offered: Common stock

Price per Share: $2.14

Platform: StartEngine

Photo by XR Expo on Unsplash