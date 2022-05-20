 Skip to main content

Fathead Takes Stake In Big Moods, Taps Cofounder Joey Rexford As CEO
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2022 6:38pm   Comments
Detroit-based Fathead announced that Big Moods’ cofounder Joey Rexford will join as CEO.

The development comes as the high-quality sticker and accessory maker looks to position itself as an industry leader. Additionally, Fathead acquired a stake in Big Moods allowing it to tap into the company’s trendy design, marketing, media, and retail engagement.

Why It Matters: Rexford, and his identical twin brother Andy, grew their @CollegeStudent media brand to an influencer marketing company -- Amp Social -- serving clients like Jack In The Box and Rate My Professors.

Initially a side project under the Amp Social umbrella, Big Moods arose as an e-commerce destination for the @CollegeStudent audience and went viral after the launch of a social media campaign around mental health.

“It took off, and we took that opportunity to expand the audience and grow into the sticker market,” Rexford said in a conversation with Benzinga.

Going Forward: “At Fathead, we believe that in life you have to go BIG with it,” said Rexford. “This acquisition further positions Fathead and Big Moods to accelerate their growth, and continue providing customers superior quality products, on-trend designs, and licensed graphics.”

