5 Small Businesses To Start In 2021 - Tips For Starting Them From Scratch

If you are looking to start your own business in 2021, but don't know which one to choose, this article is for you. The list includes five small businesses that may be successful in the next four years and how to go about starting them. We also give some examples of these businesses so you can see what they may look like in action!

1. Create an online course to teach others how to do what you're good at

If you're a skilled and knowledgeable individual in your chosen field, then creating an online course about what you do is the perfect way for yourself to create income. You can charge people money or give them away for free as long as there's value within it. The platform doesn't matter either since courses are now accessible on all types of devices such as computers, smartphones, and tablets.

For those who want to build their own online courses but don't know where to begin, platforms such as Udemy and Teachable are great starting points for creating your first course or improving skills for an already existing one.

Udemy has an expansive catalog of courses that are taught by experts in the field. They do take a cut for creating and hosting your course, but it's well worth it since you don't have to worry about anything technical.

Teachable is another good platform for teaching others what you know. It was launched back in 2010 as a way to help bloggers monetize their content online through paid subscriptions over email newsletters or other forms of digital marketing campaigns. However, Teachable also allows users to create their own courses which can be hosted on its servers or even sold off independently without any restrictions at all (not like Udemy.)

The best part about these platforms is that they're beginner-friendly so there won't be too much tech jargon thrown around.

2. Offer freelance services for people who need help with their business, social media, or other needs

This is a great choice for people who are skilled in things like web design, social media marketing, writing, etc. You can list your services on sites like Fiverr or Upwork and you’ll be able to get clients that way. This option offers the most freedom because it allows you to work from anywhere as long as you have an internet connection but it also requires the most effort since you won’t have full-time employees doing some of the busy work for you.

3. Launch a podcast where you interview experts in your field of interest and ask them questions about their work

This is a great way to build trust in your niche. You can use the warm market that you’ve created through this podcast to build an email list, which will help you continue building business.

You need a microphone and some recording software like Audacity (it's free) for this task.

The most important part is having engaging questions to ask the experts on each episode of your show; make sure it catches people’s attention!

People love hearing about themselves so by interviewing industry leaders, they are bound to share what you produce with their network. This gives you access to their audience as well - making them one of your biggest cheerleaders because if someone who has built up such a following shares something, others take notice too!

4. A virtual assistant (assisting others with tasks and projects)

A virtual assistant (VA) is an entrepreneur who provides professional administrative, technical or creative services to clients from a remote location. VAs are not bound by the more traditional confines of brick-and-mortar offices and schedules; they can work on their own time at home or wherever there’s an Internet connection.

This is a good opportunity for those who would like to make money from their homes and can work independently. You don’t need any experience (unless the project requires it) and you should be familiar with computer software, such as Microsoft Office Suite. There are many websites where you can find remote jobs - Upwork, Freelancer, Fiverr etc., which makes this industry quite popular among entrepreneurs looking for flexibility in scheduling time off work.

The learning opportunity is invaluable you could learn the fundamentals of business. You also get to build a valuable connection with another entrepreneur whose brain you can pick as long as you are doing the job. What’s more, you can gain practical experience to improve your own business idea. So that someday you could hire your own VA to help you build your business.

5. Blogging about your hobbies and interests in order to make money from ads, sponsorships, and affiliate marketing

Blogging is one of the best ways to start a business online. It requires little upfront investment and can be done out of your home office with just an internet connection.

You can easily start a blog with free hosting on platforms like WordPress, Blogger.com or Tumblr. You might also want to check into paid options that are still affordable—options such as WebHostingBuzz offer one-click installations of popular website content management systems (CMS) including Joomla and Drupal.

Once your blog is set up, you can start posting on topics that interest you. This will help attract visitors to your site and give them a chance to get to know you as well.

As an added benefit, blogging allows you to share valuable information with potential customers or clients which can then be used in sales pitches for other services or products down the road.

In addition to monetizing via ads and sponsorships, there are additional ways for bloggers to make money including affiliate programs where they earn commissions promoting certain products and services, and selling e-books or other digital products directly from their site.

If you're looking to start a business in 2021 that is easy to get started with, blogging is a great option.