Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Lizhi's Stock Today

Lizhi's Stock Price And Volume Action

Lizhi's (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 29.69% to a price of $13.83. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 26.70 million, about 275.37% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.70 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lizhi shares are trading higher following a bullish post from Citron Research, which gave the stock a $30 price target and mentioned the company's expansion into dating.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.6 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.75 and as low as $1.95.

Benzinga Pro provides investors with timely and accurate explanations of why a stock is moving. Subscribe to receive real-time alerts explaining stock price movements. Click here to learn more.