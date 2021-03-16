 Skip to main content

Why Is It Moving? Analyzing The Upward Movement in Lizhi's Stock Today

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Lizhi's Stock Price And Volume Action

Lizhi's (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock has been rising Tuesday, up 29.69% to a price of $13.83. Tuesday the stock has been traded at a volume of 26.70 million, about 275.37% of its recent 30-day volume average of 9.70 million.

Why It's Moving

Benzinga Pro's real-time breaking news service shows some insight into what is affecting shares: Lizhi shares are trading higher following a bullish post from Citron Research, which gave the stock a $30 price target and mentioned the company's expansion into dating.

Insights On Recent Price Action

The moving average price of the stock over the past 50 days was $7.6 at the time this article was published. In the past fifty-two weeks, the stock price has been as high as $16.75 and as low as $1.95.

